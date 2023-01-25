Russia's Lavrov Pledges Security Training to Eswatini

Russia's top diplomat on Tuesday pledged security training to Eswatini, just days after the brutal murder of a leading human rights lawyer and opposition politician.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was speaking in the landlocked country, Africa's last absolute monarchy, a day after visiting neighboring South Africa and just two days after Thulani Maseko was shot.

"Russia is prepared to assist Eswatini in training of security personnel, improving food production and also assistance on other issues of mutual cooperation," Lavrov told reporters.

Following talks with Eswatini's prime minister and other cabinet members, he said 50 Eswatini security personnel were studying at Russian defense universities.

Responding to a question on the political crisis in Eswatini, the minister said "as a matter of principle, we do not interfere with the political situations of any country."