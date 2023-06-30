Russia Says Wagner's Future in Africa Depends on 'Countries Concerned'

Moscow said Friday that the Wagner Group would continue to work in African countries if their governments chose to maintain contracts with the private military group.

"The future of the agreements between African countries and the Wagner private military company is above all up to the governments of the countries concerned," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters during a briefing Friday.

His comments come as the Kremlin moves to dissolve Wagner by handing its military hardware to the regular army and offering exile to mercenaries who took part in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny last weekend.