Russia Will Be 'Stronger' in Wake of Wagner Revolt Says Lavrov

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Russia would emerge "stronger" after the failed mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries last weekend.

"Russia has always overcome all its problems... it comes out stronger and stronger,” Lavrov told journalists during a briefing in Moscow.

“It will be the same this time, too. This process has already begun,” he added.

The armed revolt — led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin — posed the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin's decades-long rule and spurred Kremlin efforts to disband the private military outfit.

Wagner fighters played a crucial role in capturing several towns and cities in eastern Ukraine, including Bakhmut.

Answering a question from foreign media, Lavrov said: "Thank you for your concern about our national interests, but you shouldn't be worried."