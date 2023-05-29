Lavrov in Kenya on Heels of Ukrainian Counterpart's Trip to Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Kenyan leaders on Monday on a surprise visit to Nairobi, as Moscow and Kyiv both seek to bolster support from African nations over the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov's trip to the East African powerhouse comes on the heels of a trip to the continent last week by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"During our visit we will discuss our cooperation in the trade, investment and economic spheres, humanitarian and cultural questions, education, cooperation in the UN and many other issues," Lavrov told Kenyan lawmakers, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The trip had not been announced in advance, and no information has been forthcoming from Kenyan officials.