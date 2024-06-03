Russian Foreign Minister Visits Guinea on Africa Influence Tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on Monday in Guinea, his ministry said, marking his first trip to the West African country since 2013.

Moscow, which has seen its relations with the West plummet since invading Ukraine in February 2022, has in recent years sought to boost its influence in Africa.

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday's visit on Telegram with a photo of Lavrov at Conakry airport but did not provide further details on the trip.