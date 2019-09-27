Russia Delivers New Batch of Weapons to Central African Republic

Russia has delivered its second batch of weapons to the Central African Republic (CAR) in two years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
Russia has stepped up its activities in Africa in recent years with military support, nuclear energy and other services in exchange for mining rights. Moscow donated hundreds of weapons and sent 175 trainers to CAR early in 2018 to bolster the government's fight against militia groups.
The latest delivery of Russian weaponry to the CAR “arrived in the country this month,” Lavrov said at a United Nations Security Council session Thursday, Interfax reported.
“With the knowledge of the Security Council committee, two batches of Russian weapons have already been supplied free of charge for the needs of the CAR army,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.
The UN Security Council cleared Russia to deliver arms to CAR in 2017. The country has faced near-constant armed conflict since 2013, when a mostly Muslim rebel coalition overthrew the country’s then-president and sparked reprisals from Christian militias.