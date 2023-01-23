Russian WWII Museum Puts Ukrainian ‘Trophies’ on Display

Russian-speaking social media users criticized as inappropriate the placement of armored vehicles seized during the nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine at the Breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad museum in the town of Kirovsk.

Soviet-era Ukrainian tanks captured during Russia's invasion of its western neighbor have appeared at a World War II museum outside St. Petersburg ahead of the exhibit’s expected opening, according to photos and reports published over the weekend.

According to the independent Sota news outlet, local residents noted the glaring absence of NATO equipment and U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers that Russia’s military has regularly boasted of seizing or destroying.

It added that the Soviet-era T-72 tanks were missing their slat armor, which is designed to protect the vehicles from attacks, leading the outlet to speculate that it had been appropriated for the Russian military’s needs.

The museum declined to comment on the Ukrainian T-72s and 2014 BTR-4 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles placed on its grounds, and would not specify the date of the exhibit’s expected opening, according to the U.S.-funded Radio Svoboda news website.

Ukrainian trophies were displayed in exhibitions nationwide in the early months of Russia’s invasion, which was launched last February.

In Moscow, those displays included “trophies” that Russian soldiers had brought back from Ukraine — including a bulletproof vest, a Ukrainian military uniform and a Ukrainian insignia badge — which were described as “unique exhibits" provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.