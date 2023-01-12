Wagner Says Recovered British Aid Worker’s Body in Ukraine Frontline Town

Russia’s Wagner private military group said overnight that it found the body of one of two British aid workers who went missing in eastern Ukraine over the weekend.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's Concord firm posted photographs of two passports belonging to Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28.

“Today the body of one of them was found,” Concord said, adding that both documents had been found on the body. It did not identify the deceased Briton by name.