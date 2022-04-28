Mercenaries Pulled From Libya as Ukraine Invasion Strains Russia’s Military – FT

Some 1,200 Syrian and Russian mercenaries have been pulled out of Libya as Moscow’s protracted invasion of Ukraine begins to place strain on the country’s military, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

Unnamed Libyan officials told FT that 1,000 Syrians and 200 Russians from the Wagner Group had been moved from the war-torn North African country in recent weeks.

A further 5,000 Wagner mercenaries still remain in the country.

Private military company Wagner is believed to be funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian catering magnate with ties to President Vladimir Putin, although the Kremlin denies official links with the group.

Libya expert Emadeddin Badi said “there has been an uptick” of withdrawals in the past few weeks.

“They are still there but there are a lot less of them,” Badi, the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Initiative senior fellow, told FT.