Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Estimates Grain Harvest Fell Around 40%

By AFP
A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain sails on the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 2, 2022. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN/TASS

Ukraine estimates its grain harvest fell by around 40% year on year due to the Russian invasion, a representative for the country's industry told AFP Friday.

"We expect a grain harvest of 65-66 million tons" by the end of the year, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association Sergiy Ivashchenko said, following a record harvest of 106 million tons last year.

"The main reason is the war," which immediately led to fuel shortages and hindered sowing, Ivashchenko said.  

Ukraine is a major exporter but Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments and blocked 20 million tons of grain in Ukraine's ports.

"Ports were blocked... this broke a cycle" by cutting farmers' source of income, Ivashchenko said.

"That, and of course the war, meant farmers did not have enough money to buy fertilizers, their yield decreased," he explained. 

A landmark deal signed in July and brokered by the UN and Turkey established a safe shipping corridor for exports to resume. 

"The occupation of several regions, fighting in the fields, and the destruction of infrastructure" still crippled production, Ivashchenko said.

"We usually sowed grains over about 25 million hectares. This year we only harvested over 18-19 million hectares," he said. 

The landmark deal was extended for 120 days in November after intense negotiations with Russia, which temporarily pulled out of the agreement.

Overall, 580 ships transporting around 15 million tons of cereals have left Ukrainian ports since then, according to the country's authorities.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Turkey

Read more

dodging the draft

Russians Evade Conscription in Istanbul as Mobilization Rumors Become Reality

ISTANBUL — Alexander, 23, remembers panic-buying a ticket from St. Petersburg to this Turkish metropolis shortly after Russia launched its invasion...
Competitive cooperation

Putin Tells Erdogan Hopes for Deal to Boost Economic Cooperation

"I hope that today we will be able to sign a relevant memorandum on the development of our trade and economic ties," Putin said.
moving forward

Putin Says Progress in Ukraine Grain Talks Thanks to Erdogan – Kremlin

"I want to thank you for your mediation efforts," Putin told Erdogan during a meeting in Tehran.
'vacuum of authority'

Disputed Russian Cargo Ship Still Stranded Off Turkish Coast

Ukraine says its grain is being stolen and used to fund Russia's war effort.