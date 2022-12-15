Trial of Russian Artist for Anti-War Supermarket Protest Begins

The trial of Russian artist Sasha Skochilenko, who was arrested in April for an anti-war protest in which she replaced supermarket price tags with information about the death toll in Ukraine, opened at a St. Petersburg court on Thursday.

Skochilenko, 32, who has been held in a pre-trial detention center for over six months, has been charged with spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian army after she was identified as the source of the stickers during the early months of the invasion of Ukraine.

Skochilenko pleaded not guilty to the charges at St Petersburg’s Vasileostrovsky Court on Thursday.

"I do not admit any guilt that I shared deliberately false information," the artist told the judges in a statement at the opening of the trial.

If found guilty, Skochilenko could face up to 10 years in prison under quickly drafted legislation that introduced wartime censorship to Russia in the wake of February’s invasion.