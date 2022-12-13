Anti-War Russian Priest Seeks Asylum in U.S.

A Russian priest who opposes the war in Ukraine has fled the country and is now seeking asylum in the United States, according to reports.

Archpriest Theodore Shumskikh traveled to the U.S. with his wife and six children, said Alexei Gorbachev, a journalist with the Voice of America broadcaster’s (VOA) Russian service.

“He opposes the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and decided to leave Russia,” Gorbachev wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“He requested political asylum on the Mexican border and arrived in Washington, D.C. just a few days ago,” Gorbachev continued.

Gorbachev published a photograph of himself posing with Archpriest Theodore at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Washington. He said the church congregation is overseeing efforts to help the priest and his family resettle.