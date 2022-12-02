Kremlin Turns Down Biden’s Conditions for Putin Talks

The Kremlin on Friday rejected U.S. President Joe Biden’s conditions that Russian troops fully withdraw from Ukraine before he speak with President Vladimir Putin.

In the strongest suggestion so far that he would be prepared to sit down with Putin, Biden said late Thursday he would be willing to speak to the Russian leader for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if he truly wants to end the war.

"There's one way for this war to end — the rational way. Putin to pull out of Ukraine, number one. But it appears he's not," Biden said.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that the Kremlin is not ready to give up the captured Ukrainian territories but remains open for talks “to achieve our goals.”