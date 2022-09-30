Putin Declares Russia's Annexation of Occupied Ukraine, Lashes Out at West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions on Friday in a major escalation of Moscow’s seven-month war with its pro-Western neighbor.

Putin confirmed the annexation of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in a televised ceremony in the Kremlin's St. George's Hall.

Ukraine and its allies in the West have vowed never to recognize the annexation, calling it a blatant violation of Kyiv’s sovereignty.

“People living in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are becoming our citizens forever,” Putin said in a combative 30-minute speech that was marked by fierce attacks on the West.

“We will defend our land with all the means we have available to us,” Putin told the room filled with hundreds of lawmakers and officials, including the occupied regions’ Moscow-installed leaders.

Putin called on Ukraine to lay down its arms and return to peace talks with Russia, which Kyiv abandoned after widespread evidence of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians surfaced in the early months of the war.

“We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop hostilities and sit at the negotiating table,” he said.

After signing the annexation accords, Putin and the four Moscow-installed proxies joined hands and chanted "Russia! Russia! Russia!"

Russia’s parliament is expected to ratify the treaties next week, after which the four regions will formally become part of Russia.

In his speech, filled with unprecedented anti-American rhetoric, Putin railed against Western colonialism and imperialism, claiming that the West wanted to turn Russia into a colony.

“The dictatorship of the Western elite is directed against all societies, including against the peoples of those Western countries themselves. It’s a challenge for all. This means the total negation of the human, the overthrow of religion and traditional values as the crushing of freedom becomes to look like the opposite of religion – open Satanism,” he said.

“The West is prepared to cross every boundary in order to preserve its neo-colonial system,” he said. “They want to see us as a colony… they don’t want to see us as a free society but as a crowd of slaves.”

Putin blamed the United States for this week’s unexplained explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines that have left the damaged pipelines leaking huge amounts of natural gas into the Baltic Sea.

“It’s obvious to everyone who did it,” he said.

He alleged that Washington is "still, in effect, occupying” countries like Germany, Japan and South Korea.

"What sort of alliance is that? The whole world knows that the leaders of those countries are spied upon, that espionage devices are installed not only in the offices of their leaders, but also in their homes. It’s a total humiliation. It’s a humiliation not only for those who do it, but also for those who, silently, like slaves swallow this loutishness without a murmur.”