Kremlin Forecasts ‘Long War’ With ‘Unfriendly Countries’

The Kremlin’s spokesperson predicted a long-lasting hybrid war against Russia’s Western adversaries on Wednesday after a media report revealed he had urged colleagues to brace themselves for a “forever war” three months ago.

According to the report published by The Guardian on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned members of Russia’s cultural and political elite at a New Year’s Eve dinner that the war would “take a very, very long time.”

When asked at a press briefing on Wednesday when the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be expected, Peskov redirected the question to Russia’s Defense Ministry but offered a bleak assessment of the Kremlin’s relations with the West.

“If you mean war in a broad context, as in confrontation with hostile states, unfriendly countries, this hybrid war that has been unleashed against our country — then it’s here for a long time,” Peskov said.