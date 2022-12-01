Aeroflot Halts In-Flight Media Streaming Due to Western Sanctions

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot said Thursday that it is no longer offering in-flight film, television and music streaming to passengers due to Western sanctions imposed over the Kremlin’s military incursion in Ukraine.

In a statement on its official Telegram channel, Aeroflot said foreign companies had stopped providing streaming services to the airline.

Aeroflot said the disruption was “temporary” and encouraged passengers to do “a digital detox,” “take a nap” or “read a book” during flights.