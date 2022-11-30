Chechen Leader Says Pope ‘Fell Victim to Propaganda'

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Wednesday said Pope Francis "fell victim to propaganda" after the pontiff singled out the alleged role of Russian ethnic minorities in the Ukraine offensive.

Kadyrov, who rules the Muslim-majority Chechnya in Russia with widespread violation of human rights, has been one of Moscow's most vocal supporters in the campaign.

"The Pope called the Chechens and Buryats the cruelest in the Russian army," Kadyrov wrote on social media, "he just fell victim to propaganda."

Chechen units — including Kadyrov's own militia with a sinister reputation, the "Kadyrovtsi" — are fighting alongside regular Russian forces in Ukraine.