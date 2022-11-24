Former Khabarovsk Governor Plans Hunger Strike to Protest Trial 

Sergei Furgal, the jailed former governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk region, has announced he plans to go on hunger strike to protest the violation of his constitutional rights by the Moscow region court hearing his case, independent Russian media outlet Sotavision reported on Wednesday.

Furgal came to prominence in Russia in 2018 when, as the candidate for the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party, he outperformed the Kremlin’s candidate to win the Khabarovsk gubernatorial race, representing an extremely rare electoral loss for Putin’s United Russia party.

However, two years into his term, Furgal was accused of two murders, attempted murder, and running a criminal gang involved in money laundering, in what were widely seen as politically motivated charges.

After his arrest, Furgal was removed from office by President Vladimir Putin “due to loss of confidence,” and replaced by a controversial but more Kremlin-friendly member of his party. Furgal then spent two years in pre-trial detention in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison until his trial began in May.

Furgal’s decision to go on hunger strike stems from the judge at his trial refusing to allow further witness questioning by his defense team and ignoring defense petitions, both of which Furgal believes constitute a violation of his legal rights, according to the report.