Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Civilians Suffering as a 'Consequence' of Kyiv's Refusal to Negotiate – Kremlin

By AFP
duma.gov.ru

The Kremlin said Thursday that the reason civilians were suffering from blackouts in Ukraine was Kyiv's refusal to negotiate with Moscow and not missile strikes launched by Russian forces.

"The unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to settle the problem, to start negotiations, its refusal to seek common ground, this is their consequence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to hardship stemming from blackouts in Ukraine caused by Russian missile attacks. 

Ukrainian authorities have warned of "difficult" days ahead as winter sets in.

With the energy infrastructure still reeling from Russian strikes, Kyiv saw its first snow of the season fall on Thursday.

"The special military operation is continuing, it does not depend on weather conditions," Peskov said. 

He said the Russian armed forces targeted "infrastructure directly or indirectly related to the Ukrainian armed forces."

The largest wave of Russian missiles on cities across Ukraine earlier this week briefly cut power to 7 million homes.

Read more about: Kremlin , Ukraine war

Read more

izyum atrocities

Kremlin Denies Mass Grave ‘Lie’ in Recaptured Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say nearly all of the exhumed bodies in around 450 graves uncovered near Izyum showed signs of violent death.
cold water

Russia ‘Not Discussing’ Mass Military Mobilization, Kremlin Says

Speculation that the Kremlin could announce mass mobilization has swirled since it lost huge areas of northeastern Ukraine to Kyiv's forces.
permanent presence

Kremlin Eyes Sept. 15 Referendum for Captured Ukraine Regions – Bloomberg

Officials are reportedly preparing to stage votes in occupied regions as well as other areas that could be seized in the coming weeks.
no simple answer

Western Arms to Ukraine Preventing ‘Quick’ End to Conflict: Kremlin

The Kremlin also responded to a New York Times report that U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine kill a number of Russian generals.