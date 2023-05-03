Zelensky Categorically Denies Ukrainian Involvement in Kremlin Drone Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denied Moscow's claims that Kyiv had attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russia said two drones were shot down at the Kremlin.

"We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky told reporters at a joint press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

Earlier on Wednesday Russia's presidential press service said a pair of Ukrainian drones had attempted to strike at President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin overnight, calling the incident a “terrorist act.”

“Last night, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement.

The alleged drone strike came as Ukraine prepares to launch a significant counteroffensive against Russian forces 14 months into Moscow's invasion.

It also follows a string of reported drone strikes and sabotage incidents inside Russia in the lead-up to May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory in World War II with a massive military parade on Red Square.

The Kremlin called Wednesday's incident “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned.”

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the statement continued.