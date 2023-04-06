Kremlin Sees No Prospect of Chinese Mediation on Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday said it saw no "prospect" for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict and said it had "no other way" than to press on with its offensive.

The comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron was in Beijing to try to dissuade China from supporting Moscow's campaign.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement," he said.