Funeral of Senior Russian-Installed Kherson Official Held in Crimea

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Moscow-installed administration in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, was buried in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Friday, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Stremousov, 45, died in an apparent car accident near the town of Henichesk on Wednesday, according to local officials.

The funeral ceremony was attended by the Kremlin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko; the Russian-appointed governors of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Vladimir Saldo and Yevgeny Balitsky; and the head of Russian-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Stremousov is the most senior Russian-appointed official in occupied Ukraine to die since the start of the invasion. Known for being an anti-vaxxer before the war, he enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of Russian forces in Kherson in March.