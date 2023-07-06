Russia Jails 2 Ukrainian Nationals for Attack on Kremlin-Installed Official

A Russian court has sentenced two Ukrainian citizens to more than 20 years in prison over an attempted assassination of a Russian-installed official in occupied Ukraine, state media reported Thursday.

Yury Domanchuk and Vitaly Skakun were arrested in December 2022 shortly after an explosion injured Vitaly Bulyuk — the Kremlin-backed deputy governor of southern Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region — and killed his driver.

On Thursday, Russia’s Southern Military Garrison Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don found the two Ukrainian men guilty of terrorism and arms trafficking charges, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The court sentenced Skakun to 24 years in prison, while Domanchuk received a 23-year prison sentence.