Russian Defense Ministry Says Retreat From Kherson Has Begun

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that it had begun to pull its troops back across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, a day after it announced its troops would withdraw under increasing Ukrainian pressure.

"Units of the Russian grouping of troops are maneuvering to readied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in strict accordance with the approved plan," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily press briefing.

The Defense Ministry announced it would move thousands of troops to the left bank of the Dnipro on Wednesday, as advancing Ukrainian military counteroffensives rendered Russian positions in the region's capital city Kherson untenable.

However, Kyiv said Thursday that it had yet to see any signs of a Russian retreat, suggesting that the withdrawal announcement could be a ruse.