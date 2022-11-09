Uzbek Officials Press EU to Lift Sanctions on Putin Ally Usmanov – FT

Uzbek officials have been using meetings with the European Union to lobby for the lifting of sanctions on Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov and his sister Gulbakhor Ismailova, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

The Central Asian country has also signaled readiness to assist the tycoon in his legal action against the bloc should Brussels reject Tashkent’s overtures to lift the restrictions.

Both Usmanov and Ismailova were sanctioned by the EU soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Usmanov’s name was included due to his alleged close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading to a travel ban and the freezing of his EU-based assets.

In September, German authorities raided several properties linked to the oligarch, including a villa on Tegernsee in Bavaria.