Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says Hit Key Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in New Strikes

Smoke after the Russian strike on the Dnipro HPP. Video still

Russia’s military said it successfully hit several Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in the latest round of missile strikes fired at the war-torn country Monday. 

“The Russian Armed Forces continued to launch strikes with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons against Ukrainian military and energy facilities,” the Defense Ministry said in an update on its Telegram channel. 

“The goals of the strikes were successful. All assigned objects were hit,” the post said. 

Several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv reported explosions and cruise missile strikes Monday morning. The strikes knocked out 18 targets, most of which were energy facilities, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 

"Missiles and drones hit 10 regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. "Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off."

The strikes on Kyiv left 350,000 apartments across the capital without electricity and 80% of the city’s residents without water, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. 

Monday’s flurry of strikes is the latest in a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks, with almost one-third of the country’s power stations and other energy facilities allegedly destroyed

They come days after Russia blamed Ukraine and "British specialists" for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea. London denied any involvement in the attack.

Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly said that targeting civilian infrastructure amounts to a war crime.

"Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are terrorism and an attempt to freeze millions of civilians. They want to leave people with no light, water and sewage — in winter, in the cold," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser for Ukraine's interior ministry, said in a tweet Monday.

Fighting has intensified across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent days as Russia continues its push to capture all of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and Ukraine carries on with a counteroffensive to retake Russia-held areas. 

Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed hundreds of Moscow's troops were killed in fighting across the country over the weekend.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

site visit

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Taking Team to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Plant

IAEA head Raphael Grossi said "the day has come" and that an support and assistance mission is "now on its way."
Energy anxiety

Ukraine Nuclear Plant Back Online As Inspection Prepared

Europe's largest nuclear facility was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday.
crossing the border

1M Russians Enter EU Since Ukraine War Start, Border Agency Says

A total of 998,085 Russian passport holders have entered the EU from Feb. 24 through Aug. 22.
cash payment

Putin Orders $167 Handout to Parents in Occupied Ukraine

The initiative is apparently part of the Kremlin’s attempt to influence schools in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.