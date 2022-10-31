Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in New Strikes

Russia’s military said it successfully hit several Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in the latest round of missile strikes fired at the war-torn country Monday.

“The Russian Armed Forces continued to launch strikes with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons against Ukrainian military and energy facilities,” the Defense Ministry said in an update on its Telegram channel.

“The goals of the strikes were successful. All assigned objects were hit,” the post said.

Several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv reported explosions and cruise missile strikes Monday morning. The strikes knocked out 18 targets, most of which were energy facilities, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Missiles and drones hit 10 regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. "Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off."