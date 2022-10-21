Russia Says 4 Killed, 13 Injured in Kherson Bridge Strike

At least four people have been killed and 13 others injured following an alleged missile strike on a civilian bridge over the Dnipro River, pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region said Friday, blaming the attack on Kyiv’s forces.
"I know about the four [people] who died. They were one woman and three men. One was found this morning," Interfax quoted Kirill Stremousov, Kherson’s Moscow-installed leader, as saying.
Pro-Kremlin authorities claimed that local journalists and minors were among the injured, according to Interfax.
Ukrainian forces targeted the area with 12 U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, according to Kremlin-aligned sources.
While 11 rockets were said to have been intercepted by air-defense systems, one of them allegedly landed near the Antonivka Bridge, the only bridge spanning the Dnipro in the city of Kherson.
Western analysts have said that even the most advanced Russian air-defense systems are virtually incapable of intercepting HIMARS rockets.
The Antonivka Bridge has been closed to all traffic since July after sustaining damage amid frequent attacks by Ukrainian forces, who attempted to sever the Russian military’s supply line over the river. Local pro-Kremlin authorities later built a parallel pontoon bridge and organized ferry crossings to facilitate movement over the river.
Pro-Kremlin officials in Kherson ordered the evacuation of local residents and authorities to the left bank of the Dnipro River earlier this week amid sweeping advances by Kyiv’s forces in the area.
As many as 60,000 people will be moved over the river to Russian-occupied territories as part of the evacuation, according to local pro-Moscow official Vladimir Saldo.