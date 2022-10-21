Russia Says 4 Killed, 13 Injured in Kherson Bridge Strike

At least four people have been killed and 13 others injured following an alleged missile strike on a civilian bridge over the Dnipro River, pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region said Friday, blaming the attack on Kyiv’s forces.

"I know about the four [people] who died. They were one woman and three men. One was found this morning," Interfax quoted Kirill Stremousov, Kherson’s Moscow-installed leader, as saying.

Pro-Kremlin authorities claimed that local journalists and minors were among the injured, according to Interfax.

Ukrainian forces targeted the area with 12 U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, according to Kremlin-aligned sources.