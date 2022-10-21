Russia Says 2 Journalists Among Ukraine Bridge Dead

Russia's Investigative Committee said Friday that two journalists were among four people killed by a Ukrainian night-time strike on a bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson.

"There is information about two killed journalists," the committee, which probes major crimes, said.

It said 13 people were wounded in the strike.

"Children and representatives of the media" are among the dead and wounded, it said.

Alexander Malkevich, the deputy head of Russia's commission on developing information, said earlier that one journalist was killed in the strike.

Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said Kyiv forces had shelled the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnieper river used for evacuations late on Thursday.

"Four people were killed," pro-Moscow official Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defense."

Ukraine's military denied killing civilians.