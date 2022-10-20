Putin Visits Military Draft Training Center

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited a training center for mobilized Russians for the first time since announcing a partial military call-up on Sept. 21.

State television showed Putin visiting a shooting center in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, dressed in black, shooting a newly developed sniper rifle and hugging military men.

Wearing ear protectors and safety glasses, Putin fired several shots from a Russian SVD sniper rifle, lying under a camouflage net.

Putin then appeared to start leaving but turned back and asked one of the soldiers:

"What kind of family do you have?"

"A daughter. Five years old," the mobilized soldier answered.

Putin hugged him and wished him "good luck."