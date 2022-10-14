Outrage as Russian Military Recruiters Resort to Rounding Up Conscripts

Russian military recruiters appear to be employing new and increasingly desperate methods to round up men for the Kremlin’s "partial" mobilization drive.

Military and law enforcement officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Friday were seen inspecting the identity papers of passers-by around the entrance to metro stations and handing out draft notices to eligible men in the hallways of apartment buildings, according to local media and eyewitness accounts.

In St. Petersburg officials holding stacks of draft papers were apprehending people inside an apartment complex in the city’s northern Kalininsky district from 7:30 a.m., according to a video posted by one resident.

The reports were later confirmed by local authorities who said that both the police and Defense Ministry employees were being dispatched in teams created to "inform citizens about the need to report" to enlistment offices, according to information obtained by RBC Daily.