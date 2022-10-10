Russian Pro-War Voices Mixed Following Ukraine Strikes

Russia’s pro-war bloggers voiced mixed reactions to Monday’s missile strikes on cities across Ukraine, with some hailing the retaliation to Saturday’s blast on the Crimean Bridge while others warning of a new escalation in the war.

Some 80 Russian missiles slammed into 16 Ukrainian cities early Monday, including a number of cities in western Ukraine as well as Kyiv, the first attack on the Ukrainian capital since June 26.

The strikes were praised by some pro-Kremlin war bloggers, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Moscow’s failures on the battlefield in recent months.

“It is hoped that this is not a one-time act of retaliation, but a new way of fighting the war,” pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kotz wrote.

The major escalation in violence across Ukraine follows an attack on the Moscow-built bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia, and comes just days after the appointment of notorious General Sergei Surovikin to lead Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

“Surovikin, we already love you, keep going!” the Turned On Z-War Telegram channel wrote.