Russian Pro-War Voices Mixed Following Ukraine Strikes

Russia’s pro-war bloggers voiced mixed reactions to Monday’s missile strikes on cities across Ukraine, with some hailing the retaliation to Saturday’s blast on the Crimean Bridge while others warning of a new escalation in the war.
Some 80 Russian missiles slammed into 16 Ukrainian cities early Monday, including a number of cities in western Ukraine as well as Kyiv, the first attack on the Ukrainian capital since June 26.
The strikes were praised by some pro-Kremlin war bloggers, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Moscow’s failures on the battlefield in recent months.
“It is hoped that this is not a one-time act of retaliation, but a new way of fighting the war,” pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kotz wrote.
The major escalation in violence across Ukraine follows an attack on the Moscow-built bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia, and comes just days after the appointment of notorious General Sergei Surovikin to lead Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
“Surovikin, we already love you, keep going!” the Turned On Z-War Telegram channel wrote.
According to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, the blasts deliberately targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure as well as civilians, leaving many dead and wounded.
The leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, a vocal backer of the war in Ukraine, slammed the wartime Ukrainian president's comments on his personal Telegram account Monday.
“Zelensky complains about attacks in Kyiv and other cities. But why do you, loser-Zelensky, think you can [attack cities], but others can't?” the Chechen ruler said, adding: “Now I am 100% satisfied with the special military operation.”
Despite 41 of the missiles launched by Moscow allegedly being intercepted by Kyiv’s forces, according to unverified statements by the Ukrainian military, the attacks sent millions across the country into bunkers, causing power and water outages and school closures across parts of Ukraine.
But amid praise by Russian war bloggers, some voiced concerns of a possible Ukrainian response to Moscow's new war tactics.
“For everyone who is too pleased, and for everyone in general. The answer will be inevitable strikes on Russian cities,” wrote popular war blogger and writer Zakhar Prilepin on Telegram.
“The escalation will only increase. Zelensky is already sitting and thinking how to respond, and how to inflict maximum pain.”