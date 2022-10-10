'Just the Beginning': Russian Pro-War Voices Hail Ukraine Strikes

Russian pro-war bloggers and officials hailed Monday’s air strikes on cities across Ukraine, with many calling the attacks the first step of Moscow's retaliation to last week's humiliating blast on the Crimean Bridge.

Some 80 Russian missiles slammed into 16 Ukrainian cities early Monday, including a number of cities in western Ukraine as well as Kyiv, the first attack on the Ukrainian capital since June 26.

The strikes were praised by many pro-Kremlin voices, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Moscow’s failures on the battlefield in recent months.

"And there's the answer for you," Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of the Kremlin-funded RT network, tweeted following the strikes on Ukraine. "The Crimean Bridge was the red line from the very beginning. It was obvious."

“It is hoped that this is not a one-time act of retaliation, but a new way of fighting the war,” pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kotz wrote.

The major escalation in violence across Ukraine follows Saturday's attack on the Moscow-built Crimean Bridge that connects the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia — and the subsequent appointment of notorious General Sergei Surovikin to lead Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

“Surovikin, we already love you, keep going!” the Turned On Z-War Telegram channel wrote.