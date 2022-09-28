Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

German Journalist Says Refused Entry to Russia Despite Valid Visa

Germany's BILD reporter Peter Tiede. BIld TV

A journalist for Germany's BILD tabloid was denied entry to Russia on Monday after being told by border officers he is a “danger” to the Russian state. 

Reporter Peter Tiede was deemed a “danger to Russia’s ability to defend itself” upon arriving at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport from Berlin via Istanbul.  

Tiede, who had left Russia in the wake of Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, was then handed a 900-day ban from entering Russia and made to wait 13 hours for a return flight back to Berlin.

“I almost broke down from stunned laughter,” the journalist recounted to BILD of his reaction to being told he was a threat to Russian security. 

Tiede’s turning away comes at a time when Russian and German relations are souring over Moscow’s war in Ukraine and the EU powerhouse’s efforts to end its reliance on Russian energy.

The denial of entry to a foreign journalist follows a wave of more stringent measures on reporters from what Russia classifies as “unfriendly countries” since the start of the war in Ukraine.

But Tiede is the first known case since Feb. 24 of a foreign journalist being denied entry despite having the proper documents. 

“As of yesterday, [going back to Russia is] 900 days away for me,” Tiede wrote Tuesday. 

“Only then can I go back in — unless Ukraine wins the war against Russia and Putin. And something changes again.”

Read more about: United States , Nuclear

Read more

escalating rhetoric

Russia Tells U.S. to ‘Cool Down’ Over Putin’s Nuclear Warning

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday that the United States should "cool down" after Washington warned Moscow against nuclear weapons...
nuclear accord

Putin Proposes One-Year Extension of New START Treaty

Tensions have raged for months over the fate of New START, which caps the number of nuclear warheads held by Washington and Moscow.
risky missile

Trump Nominee to Russia: Abandon ‘Flying Chernobyl’ Nuclear Missile

“There’s no good argument [and] logic for having these kinds of doomsday systems,” Marshall Billingslea said.
deadlocked dialogue

Opening Nuclear Talks With Russia, U.S. May Also Be Ending Them

The Trump administration's insistence that China join the New START discussions comes as a red flag to analysts.