Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Outraged by ‘Mini’ U.S. Nuclear Drill

Updated:
Russia's misgivings over U.S. nuclear policy have grown since Washington pulled out of a landmark strategic arms accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), in August. David B. Gleason / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The United States has staged a mock limited nuclear strike on Russia, an unnamed senior Pentagon official said in an unprecedented disclosure that angered Russian lawmakers.

During the simulation the official described as a “mini-exercise,” “Russia decides to use a low-yield limited nuclear weapon against a [U.S.] site on NATO territory.”

“In the course of [the] exercise, we simulated responding with a nuclear weapon,” the official said Friday. “It was a limited response.”

The United States regularly practices the mechanics of nuclear warfare, the U.S. government’s National Defense Industrial Association trade magazine reported Friday. However, the outlet noted that it is “unusual” for senior defense officials to disclose the simulations’ results or for the defense secretary to participate. 

Russian lawmakers accused the U.S. of sowing fear within Europe and defended its military presence there.

“The first goal is to get the population used to such an inconceivable conflict resolution scenario as a Russian-NATO nuclear strike,” said Alexander Sherin, the second in command in the lower-house State Duma’s defense committee.

“The second goal is to intimidate Europe’s population and justify the presence of American bases on their territory as guarantors of security,” Sherin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa called the limited nuclear exercise “a good PR campaign” for the U.S. to pressure European NATO members to increase their financial contributions.

Olga Kovitdi, a member of the upper-house defense committee, called the U.S. a master of “bluffing and imitations.” Her colleague, foreign-affairs committee member Sergei Tsekov, said that the Pentagon officials were behaving like “sick people.”

Earlier in February, the Pentagon said it deployed low-yield nuclear missiles on submarines. Russia said the U.S. deployment of the W76-2 ballistic missile warhead alarmed Moscow because it could lead to limited nuclear war.

Russia's misgivings over U.S. nuclear policy have grown since Washington pulled out of a landmark strategic arms accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), in August, citing violations by Russia that Moscow denies.

This leaves the New START accord, signed in 2010, as the last major nuclear arms control treaty between the world's two biggest nuclear powers. New START limits the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Nuclear , United States

Read more

Humblebrag

Russia Shows Off Hypersonic Nuclear Missile to U.S. Inspectors

Russia plans to put the Avangard missile system into combat duty before the end of the year.
Keep out

Russia Removed U.S. Diplomats From Train Near Secret Nuclear Accident Site – Reports

The diplomats are regarded to have broken Russian law.
Pointing fingers

Russia Stole U.S. Hypersonic Missile Tech to Make Nuclear Advances – Bolton

“Something obviously has gone badly wrong here,” Bolton said of the mysterious explosion that killed five Russian nuclear experts.
INF suspension

Russia Warns U.S. is Preparing to Use Nuclear Weapons in Europe

Russia calls the move a “flagrant violation” of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.