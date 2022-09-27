Moscow Police Accused of Abusing, Raping Anti-draft Activists 

The article contains graphic content which may be disturbing to some readers.

An anti-mobilization activist was hospitalized in Moscow after his associates accused the authorities of raping him and abusing a fellow activist following protests, reports said early Tuesday.

Police on Monday afternoon raided the home of Artyom Kamardin and other anti-war activists who were filmed reading poems critical of the Russian military on Mayakovsky Square on Sunday. Russia has criminalized public criticism of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Officers “beat up Kamardin very badly and stuck a dumbbell in his anus,” the independent news website Novaya Gazeta Europe reported late Monday, citing eyewitnesses.

Telegram channels with links to Russian security services later published videos of Kamardin and two other detainees apologizing for their actions on their knees.

Kamardin was charged with “inciting hatred,” a crime punishable by up to six years in prison, Novaya Gazeta Europe cited his lawyer Leonid Solovyov as saying. He added that the activist was later hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Video broadcast by the independent online news outlet Sota after midnight Tuesday showed the disheveled Kamardin emerging out of a Moscow police station accompanied by ambulance workers. He did not comment on his alleged abuse.

Alexandra Popova, another anti-war activist who was detained alongside Kamardin, was also beaten, had her face superglued and was threatened with gang rape, according to Sota, which cited Popova herself.

The incidents took place amid some of the biggest sustained protests since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggered by President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial” mobilization from among 25 million Russian reservists last week.

Independent monitors say at least 2,000 protesters have been detained since last Wednesday. Flights out of Russia to available destinations have sold out, while Russia’s land borders with neighboring countries saw a surge in traffic in the past week.

In an incident separate from Kamardin and Popova, Sota reported late Monday that anti-war activist Daria Ivanova was “strangled, kicked, punched, grabbed by the hair and beaten against the surrounding objects” by officers in her Moscow apartment.

Ivanova was later charged with “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces” and ordered to appear for questioning.