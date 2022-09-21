Flights Abroad Sell Out, Stocks Plunge on Putin's ‘Partial’ Mobilization

Nearly all flights from Russia to available foreign destinations were sold out Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial” mobilization of the country’s 25 million reservists. Flights from Moscow to the capitals of Georgia, Turkey and Armenia for Sept. 21 were unavailable within minutes of Putin’s announcement, according to Russia’s top travel planning website aviasales.ru.

By noon Moscow time, direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan had also stopped showing up on the website. With rumors of border closures swirling, Russian Railways and flagship airline Aeroflot said they had not “yet” been ordered to ban men aged 18 to 65 from buying tickets. A Telegram channel that collects Russian travelers’ reports from crossing the border said it has received isolated accounts of guards turning away military-age men. The airline ticket data coincides with “how to leave Russia” topping Google’s search terms on Tuesday night, when Putin’s speech was initially scheduled before it was postponed to Wednesday morning. Putin’s announcement has also sent Russia’s stock market to its lowest levels since he ordered troops to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.