Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Hit With First Climate Lawsuit

Moskva News Agency

Russian climate activists have filed the country’s first-ever lawsuit demanding stronger government action toward the climate crisis, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Russia, the world’s fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole — a trend that is already fueling major environmental disasters like wildfires, floods and permafrost melt.

The lawsuit, filed with the Supreme Court, argues that Russia’s government is “violating the Russian Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights” and putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk by failing to implement stronger emissions-reduction measures.

It calls on the government to take steps to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accords, which aim to keep warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Russia has faced criticism for relying on the emissions baseline year of 1990 — when nearly all heavy industry halted due to the Soviet collapse — meaning the country can meet its climate goals without making radical emissions reductions.

“The Russian government’s approach to climate change is irresponsible and contrary to its international law obligations,” said Grigory Vaypan, the spokesperson for the activists’ legal team. 

The lawsuit was filed by activists from a variety of groups including school strikers from Fridays for Future, senior figures from climate NGOs such as Ecodefense and the Russian Socio-Ecological Union, and indigenous rights activists.

The Russian government’s long-term climate strategy approved last October aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Russian climate activist Arshak Makichyan, who moved to Germany after Russia invaded Ukraine, told The Guardian he was skeptical that the present government’s promises on climate change will lead to sufficient action. 

“We keep lying to ourselves — they’re not going to do anything. It’s the same government as 20 years ago.”

Read more about: Climate change

Read more

Net-Zero Region

Russia Seeks to Transform Far North Region Into ‘Carbon-Free Zone’

State corporation Rusnano seeks to test sustainable technologies and systems in Murmansk that can later be expanded nationwide.
tough measures

Russian Government Considers Banning Non-Recyclable Plastic

The government discussed plans at the 9th Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg
Permafrost Damage

Melting Permafrost Could Cost Russian Economy $67Bln by 2050

Russian environmental minister warns of grim prognosis at St. Petersburg ecology congress.
GREEN ALUMINUM

With Carbon Border Taxes Looming, Rusal to Spin Off High-Carbon Assets

Deripaska-linked aluminum producer will divest its dirtiest plants as it hopes to tap into a booming green metals market.