Russia Hit With First Climate Lawsuit

Russian climate activists have filed the country’s first-ever lawsuit demanding stronger government action toward the climate crisis, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Russia, the world’s fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole — a trend that is already fueling major environmental disasters like wildfires, floods and permafrost melt.

The lawsuit, filed with the Supreme Court, argues that Russia’s government is “violating the Russian Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights” and putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk by failing to implement stronger emissions-reduction measures.

It calls on the government to take steps to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accords, which aim to keep warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.