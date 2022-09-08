Navalny Says Denied Attorney-Client Privilege in Prison

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said Thursday he has been barred from confidential communications with his lawyers or family at the penal colony where he’s currently serving a nine-year prison sentence.

“It has been established that you continue your criminal activity, you are committing crimes directly from the prison facilities and you communicate with your accomplices through lawyers,” Navalny said he had been told by prison authorities.

“All incoming and outgoing lawyer documents will henceforth be subject to a three-day check,” the opposition figure wrote Thursday on his Twitter account, which is run by close associates.

Navalny also said the prison refused to provide him with details on his alleged “criminal activity” because the information was “secret.”

Maria Pevchikh, the lead investigator for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), warned that the move “could effectively mean no communication at all” with Navalny.