Navalny Moved to Maximum-Security Prison After Fraud Conviction – Lawyer

Jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a maximum-security prison after his prison term was extended to nine years, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The Kremlin’s most vocal domestic foe, Navalny had been at a penal colony in the Vladimir region city of Pokrov east of Moscow since February 2021.

His transfer comes in accordance with his March 2022 sentencing to nine years in a maximum-security colony on fraud charges that he and his allies have described as politically motivated and an effort to keep him in prison for life.

But his legal team and top associates said they were not informed in advance of his transfer and do not know which prison he has been moved to.

“Today, Navalny's lawyer in the colony in Pokrov was told that Navalny was no longer being held there; he was transferred to a maximum-security colony, but we were not told which one,” lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the state-run TASS news agency.