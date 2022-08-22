Moscow Says Ukraine Behind Death of Kremlin Ideologue's Daughter

Russia's FSB security services said Monday that Ukraine was behind a car bombing in the outskirts of Moscow that killed the daughter of hard-line Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin.

Dugin — an outspoken ultranationalist intellectual and a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine — is thought to have been the likely target of the attack.

"The crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

It added that the perpetrator — a female Ukrainian citizen born in 1979 — on Sunday fled to EU member Estonia.

The FSB in its statement identified the woman as Natalia Vovk.

Daria Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in a Toyota Land Cruiser went off as she drove on a highway some 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Moscow.