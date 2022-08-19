Putin, Macron Call for IAEA Inspection of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

Putin "stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories."

According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground."

"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the Agency inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the French presidency said that Macron "supported the dispatch of a mission of experts from the IAEA to the site under conditions agreed by Ukraine and the United Nations."

Putin and Macron will speak again "in the coming days on this subject after talks between the technical teams and before the deployment of the mission," according to the Elysee.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russian troops in March and recent fighting around it has raised the specter of a nuclear incident comparable to Chernobyl.