Ukraine Says Russia Returned More Than 1.2K Bodies of Killed Soldiers

Russia has returned the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat under a deal reached during last week’s peace talks in Istanbul, authorities in both countries said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the repatriation, as did Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev, following days of mutual accusations over delays in the exchange of fallen soldiers.

On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of failing to show up for the handover and not agreeing on a date for a prisoner exchange. Kyiv, in turn, accused Moscow of playing “dirty games” by not honoring the terms of the agreement.

The Ukrainian agency said the returned soldiers had died fighting on the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine. It also said some had fought in Russia’s southwestern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged a cross-border incursion last August.