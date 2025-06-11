FSB Says It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Russian War Veteran

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that it foiled an attempted assassination of a Russian war veteran.

FSB officers arrested an alleged “Ukrainian agent” in the northwestern city of Novgorod as he was reportedly retrieving an improvised explosive device meant to blow up the veteran’s vehicle.

The law enforcement agency did not identify the intended target of the assassination plot and named the suspect only by his birth year, 1997.

FSB video published by state-run news agencies showed uniformed agents conducting a nighttime arrest and displaying items said to be components of an explosive device.

In the footage, the alleged bomb plotter, with his face blurred, identified himself as a Ukrainian citizen who had contacted Ukrainian intelligence officials via Telegram sometime after October 2023.

“I was tasked with burning the personal vehicles of alleged Russian soldiers, which I carried out in September and December 2024,” he said. It was not clear whether he was speaking under duress.