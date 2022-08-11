Jewish Agency Readies for Possible Shutdown in Russia – Israeli Media

The agency that processes immigration of Jews to Israel has started making preparations for its possible closure in Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday.

In a move that drew swift blowback from Israel, Russia’s Justice Ministry last month requested the “dissolution” of the Jewish Agency, citing unspecified legal violations.

“The Jewish Agency will operate all of its work on aliyah [repatriation] from Israel, online or by phone,” a senior source close to the Jewish Agency told The Jerusalem Post.

“We’re examining all the options for a rainy day,” one Jewish Agency official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Times of Israel.

The Jewish Agency has approximately 200 employees in Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported.