Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Sues Prison Over Working Conditions

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has filed a lawsuit against the penal colony where he is currently serving a nine-year prison service.

Navalny said the IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region hadn't disclosed information about the purchaser of the products that he manufactures in the colony.

The regional court press service claimed the purchaser refused to publicly share “information about the manufacture of their products in correctional institutions.”

Navalny, who is working as a sewer, said he created a labor union to protect the rights of prison workers.

“There are about 600,000 people sitting in prison in Russia right now. The vast majority of them are working. And it is completely slave-like, almost free labor in horrible conditions,” the politician said on Twitter.