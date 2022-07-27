Russian Prisons Say Can Replace IKEA With ‘Better, Cheaper’ Inmate-Made Furniture

Russia’s prisons hope to replace Western brands like IKEA with products made by inmates as the government races to carry out its import substitution program, reports said Wednesday.

State and municipal companies have signed 600 million rubles ($10 million) of contracts with penal colonies from the Middle Urals region so far this year, the local Oblastnaya Gazeta newspaper wrote. State contracts accounted for up to four-fifths of at least one penal colony’s production.

A recent fair in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg represented 30 prisons from seven Russian regions, with 3.5 million rubles ($58,000) worth of goods sold and several contracts signed.

“[Prison] colonies may well take the place of IKEA,” Ivan Sharkov, head of the Sverdlovsk region penitentiary service’s inmate labor adaptation program, told Oblastnaya Gazeta.

“If you compare furniture, we have better quality and lower prices.”



IKEA is one of hundreds of Western countries that have pulled out of the Russian market following the country's invasion of Ukraine, leading to a major drop in imports and a renewed focus on domestic production.