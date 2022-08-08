Russian Regions Form 40 Volunteer Battalions – Kommersant

At least two dozen Russian regions have formed 40 volunteer units made up of thousands of their residents in efforts to ease Moscow’s manpower shortage in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

The Kremlin’s recruitment drive aims to generate a battalion of about 400 contract soldiers in each of Russia’s 85 regions for a total of 34,000 fighters heading to the frontlines in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War estimated last month.

Kommersant’s report names 19 Russian regions, from St. Petersburg in the northwest to the Primorsky region in the Far East, where local residents have signed up for service.

It does not name the total number of recruited volunteers but estimates that each unit numbers between 90 and 500 local residents.

They are reportedly offered salaries between 130,000 rubles and 300,000 rubles ($2,100-$5,000).

The report is based on local media reports and social media announcements by regional authorities since the spring of 2022.