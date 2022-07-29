Russia Accuses Ukraine of Killing POWs in Eastern Jail Strike

The Russian military and pro-Moscow separatists claimed Friday that Ukrainian forces shelled a prison in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“Ukrainian security forces fired HIMARS rockets at a pre-trial detention center near Olenivka tonight,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agencies.

It said Ukrainian prisoners of war — including members of the Azov Regiment who surrendered in May after defending the port city of Mariupol from within the besieged Azovstal steel plant — were held at the Olenivka prison.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 40 Ukrainian POWs were killed and 84 others wounded.

Authorities in the separatist Donetsk People's Republic placed the death toll at 53.