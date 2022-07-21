Foreign Banks Hiring Russian Employees as Exit Plans Hit Roadblocks – Reuters

Major Western banks' Russian divisions have started hiring staff this month after Moscow obstructed their exit from the country, Reuters reported Thursday.

Following the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Western banks in Russia moved to remove foreign nationals from senior positions and study ways to exit the market — but they have recently started hiring again after realizing they would not be able to easily withdraw.

Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev last week said Moscow would block the sale of foreign banks' Russian businesses as long as Russian banks abroad were unable to operate normally.

The Central Bank also refused to take over foreign banks' local businesses, Reuters reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

After little hiring activity in Russia from April to June, foreign banks started posting a number of job vacancies in July, leading online recruitment platform Headhunter told Reuters.

Raiffeisen Bank posted 276 vacancies in Russia in July, while Citi has had 84 job openings, Headhunter said.